Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Caffe Nero, at 73 Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.
And scoop and cup, at 23 Castle Street, Strabane was also given a score of four on September 8.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.