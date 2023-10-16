Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Caffe Nero, at 73 Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.

And scoop and cup, at 23 Castle Street, Strabane was also given a score of four on September 8.