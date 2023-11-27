Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Doherty's Home Bakery and Cafe, at Unit 11 Buncrana Road, Coshquin, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 20.

And Smugglers Restaurant, at Clady, Strabane was also given a score of four on October 20.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.