Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Doherty's Home Bakery and Cafe, at Unit 11 Buncrana Road, Coshquin, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 20.
And Smugglers Restaurant, at Clady, Strabane was also given a score of four on October 20.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.