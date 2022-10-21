Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pizza Oven, at 77 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Ursula’s takeaway, at 48 Main Street, Castlederg was also given a score of four on September 15.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 128 takeaways with ratings, 74 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.