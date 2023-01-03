Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jasmine, at 20 Crescent Link, Kilfinnan, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Lemongrass, at 6 Strule Gardens, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on November 28.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 76 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.