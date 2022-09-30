Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:45 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Wok Inn at 26 Castle Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on September 21

    • Rated 5: Blackbird at 24 Foyle Street, Derry; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: Central Library at 35 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: The Proper Food Co at Asylum Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 16

    • Rated 5: Just Dine and Just Cafe at 78-80 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: The Coffee House at 1a Strand Road, Derry; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: McMullan Foods @ Avenue 17 at 17 Rosemount Avenue, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 14

    • Rated 5: The Coffee Pot at 14-20 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Blackbird at Lesley House Foyle Street, Derry, Derry; rated on September 20

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Base One at 18a Springtown Road, Derry; rated on September 14