Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Spaghetti Junction at 46 William Street, Londonderry, Derry; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: AMH Horizons Foyle at Unit 13 Springtown Industrial Estate, Derry, Derry; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Synge & Byrne at Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Diamond Bar at 15 Main Street, Glencoppogagh (Main Portion), Plumbridge, Tyrone; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Dungloe Bar at 41-43 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 10
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pure bird at Little James Street, Londonderry; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Mario's Pizza at 65 Victoria Road, Primity, New Buildings, Londonderry; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 12 Waterloo Place, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 16