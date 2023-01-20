Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Newtownstewart Centre 2000 at 17 Moyle Road Newtownstewart, Omagh; rated on January 13

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cafe Columba at 4 Limavady Road, Londonderry; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Quay West at 28 Boating Club Lane, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 10

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bowling green bar at 8 Main Street, Strabane; rated on January 9

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus one rating for a takeaway: