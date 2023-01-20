Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Newtownstewart Centre 2000 at 17 Moyle Road Newtownstewart, Omagh; rated on January 13
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Cafe Columba at 4 Limavady Road, Londonderry; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Quay West at 28 Boating Club Lane, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 10
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bowling green bar at 8 Main Street, Strabane; rated on January 9
Takeaways
Advertisement
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 66 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 6