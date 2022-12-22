Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Scullery at 48 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Dragon Express at 59-61 Strand Road, Derry; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Sundae Scoops at 2 Garden City, Ballynashallog, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Gallaghers First and Last Bar at 8 Mill Street, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: The Happy Landing at Eglinton, Londonderry; rated on December 9

• Rated 5: Junior's Bar at 26 Bridge Street, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on November 28

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Golden Chippy at 1 Millbrook Lane, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Tillies at Shipquay Street, Londonderry; rated on December 7