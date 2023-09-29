Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ali's Steakhouse at 433a Victoria Road, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Claude's Cafe at 4 Shipquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Crossroads Restaurant Altnagelvin at Altnagelvin, Londonderry; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: North West Cancer Centre Ground Floor Coffee Shop at Glenshane Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 31

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Shake 'n' Frappe at 130 Northland Road, Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: The Hatch at 96 Urney Road, Castletown, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on September 6