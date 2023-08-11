Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Branch Road, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: The Naked Hen at 1 Crescent Link Retail Park, Lisneal, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Cafe Links at Skeoge Road, Londonderry; rated on July 18