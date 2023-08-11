Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Branch Road, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: The Naked Hen at 1 Crescent Link Retail Park, Lisneal, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Cafe Links at Skeoge Road, Londonderry; rated on July 18

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 220 similar establishments with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.