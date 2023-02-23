Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Browns Restaurant and Champagne Lounge at 1 Bonds Hill, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 10

    • Rated 5: Subway at 65 Buncrana Road, White House Or Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 8

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Bennigan's Bar at 13 John Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 17

    • Rated 5: Shepherds Inn at 16 Main Street, Crilly'S Hill, Killeter, Tyrone; rated on February 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Yum Yums at Lifford Road, Strabane; rated on February 7