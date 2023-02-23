Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Browns Restaurant and Champagne Lounge at 1 Bonds Hill, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Subway at 65 Buncrana Road, White House Or Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bennigan's Bar at 13 John Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Shepherds Inn at 16 Main Street, Crilly'S Hill, Killeter, Tyrone; rated on February 13

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus one rating for a takeaway: