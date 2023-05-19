Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Range Coffee Shop, at Faustina Retail Park, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

And Giuseppes, at 76-80a Main Street, Strabane was also given a score of five on May 9.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.