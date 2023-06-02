Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Taphouse kitchen, at 4 Custom House Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.
And Offing Coffee, at 1 Foyle Road, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of five on May 17.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.