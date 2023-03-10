Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Castle street social at 12-14 Castle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Chicken Plaza at 27 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Phoenix Bar at 10-14 Park Avenue, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Charlotte's Chinese at 13 Lower Strabane Road, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Village Fryer at Duncastle Road Duncastle Road, Londonderry; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Raymond's Chinese at 1 Messines Terrace, Shantallow, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Magic Chef at 65b Victoria Road, Primity, New Buildings, Londonderry; rated on February 21