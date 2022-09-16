Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:47 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Buttery at 19 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 7

    • Rated 5: Leprechaun Good Foods at 41 Clooney Terrace, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 31

    • Rated 5: Guild at Guildhall Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 30

    • Rated 5: KFC at Bradley Way, Strabane; rated on August 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 48 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on August 25

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Mister C's at 20 Crescent Link, Kilfinnan, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 30

    • Rated 5: Thyme bistro derry at 1-3 Racecourse Road, Londonderry; rated on August 26