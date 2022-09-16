Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Buttery at 19 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Leprechaun Good Foods at 41 Clooney Terrace, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Guild at Guildhall Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: KFC at Bradley Way, Strabane; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 48 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on August 25

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mister C's at 20 Crescent Link, Kilfinnan, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 30