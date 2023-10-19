Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Haileys Homebakes at 1 William Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on October 16

    • Rated 5: The Flying Clipper Brasserie The Flying Clipper Restaurant The Barista Cafe at Asylum Road, Edenballymore, Derry, Derry; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: Thirsty Goat at 31-33 Shipquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Mekong Street Food at 7-8 Magazine Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Cosh Bar LTD at 66 Buncrana Road, Coshquin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 4

    • Rated 5: Guildhall Taphouse at 4 Custom House Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on September 22

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Bridies Take Away at 65 Buncrana Road, White House Or Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 3