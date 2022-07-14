Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Milltown Service Station at 78 Strabane Road, Birnaghs, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 2 Crescent Link Retail Park, Lisneal, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Nonna's Wood Fired Pizzas at 10 Shipquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Alley Arts Centre at 1a Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Village Inn at 242 Berryhill Road, Stoneyfalls, Dunnamanagh, Tyrone; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: