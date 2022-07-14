Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Milltown Service Station at 78 Strabane Road, Birnaghs, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 2 Crescent Link Retail Park, Lisneal, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Nonna's Wood Fired Pizzas at 10 Shipquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Alley Arts Centre at 1a Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: The Village Inn at 242 Berryhill Road, Stoneyfalls, Dunnamanagh, Tyrone; rated on June 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at The Pavilion Retail Park 41 Railway Street, Strabane; rated on June 22