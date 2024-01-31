Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: ASPACE2 at Unit 11 Mclean Road, Londonderry; rated on January 17

    • Rated 5: Caffe Milano at 13 Castle Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 15

    • Rated 5: The Stables Inn at 38 Patrick Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 15

    • Rated 5: McDonalds at 35-37 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Lizzie O'Farrells at 26 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 29

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Mr Chippy at 72a Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 26