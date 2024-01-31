Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: ASPACE2 at Unit 11 Mclean Road, Londonderry; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Caffe Milano at 13 Castle Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: The Stables Inn at 38 Patrick Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 35-37 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Lizzie O'Farrells at 26 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: