Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: ASPACE2 at Unit 11 Mclean Road, Londonderry; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Caffe Milano at 13 Castle Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: The Stables Inn at 38 Patrick Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: McDonalds at 35-37 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Lizzie O'Farrells at 26 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Mr Chippy at 72a Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 26