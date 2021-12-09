More than 120,000 people fully vaccinated by Derry City and Strabane's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 120,000 administered by the health trust serving Derry City and Strabane.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,281,400 people had received both jabs by December 9, 4,879 more than the week before.

It includes 420,251 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 125,902 by Western Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Derry City and Strabane.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 77,654 second doses.

It means 88% of people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 28,628 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (63% of that age group) and 38,857 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (40%).

And 485,260 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Western Health and Social Care Trust has administered 12,350 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 194,631 fully vaccinated (71% of that population) and 17,423 booster jabs given (6%)30 to 39 – 194,621 fully vaccinated (78%) and 25,502 booster jabs given (10%)40 to 49 – 209,719 fully vaccinated (87%) and 48,180 booster jabs given (20%)50 to 59 – 239,872 fully vaccinated (93%) and 104,766 booster jabs given (41%)60 to 69 – 199,312 fully vaccinated (99.8%) and 121,330 booster jabs given (61%)70 to 79 – 146,207 fully vaccinated (99.7%) and 106,292 booster jabs given (73%)80 and over – 84,038 all fully vaccinated and 60,963 booster jabs given (74%)