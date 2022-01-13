Nearly 130,000 people fully vaccinated by Derry City and Strabane's health trust

Nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with nearly 130,000' administered by the health trust serving Derry City and Strabane.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,302,313 people had received both jabs by January 11, 2,639 more than the week before.

It includes 423,488 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 129,403 by Western Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Derry City and Strabane.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 82,421 second doses.

It means 90% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 32,286 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (71% of that age group) and 48,342 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (49%).

And 864,482 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Western Health and Social Care Trust has administered 34,736 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 201,398 fully vaccinated (73% of that population) and 75,887 booster jabs given (28%)30 to 39 – 198,870 fully vaccinated (79%) and 100,323 booster jabs given (40%)40 to 49 – 212,062 fully vaccinated (88%) and 137,675 booster jabs given (57%)50 to 59 – 241,551 fully vaccinated (94%) and 185,918 booster jabs given (72%)60 to 69 – 198,087 fully vaccinated (99%) and 164,979 booster jabs given (83%)70 to 79 – 145,341 fully vaccinated and 127,093 booster jabs given (87%)80 and over – 81,387 fully vaccinated and 69,574 booster jabs given (84%)