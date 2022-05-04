115 further coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim increased by 115 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show.

A total of 47,660 cases had been confirmed in Mid and East Antrim when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 3 (Tuesday), up from 47,545 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid and East Antrim, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,179 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,368.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest four-day period in Mid and East Antrim.

The dashboard shows 293 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,423 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid and East Antrim.