121 further coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim increased by 121 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 23,430 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid and East Antrim when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 21 (Tuesday), up from 23,309 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mid and East Antrim now stands at 16,803 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 18,857.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 89,022 over the period, to 11,542,143.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid and East Antrim.

The dashboard shows 264 people had died in the area by December 21 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 2,955 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid and East Antrim.