166 further coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim increased by 166 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 44,947 cases had been confirmed in Mid and East Antrim when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 23 (Wednesday), up from 44,781 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid and East Antrim, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,233 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 35,556.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 102,267 over the last 24 hours, to 20,515,998.

This figure includes cases not reported by Public Health Scotland yesterday due to a technical issue.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid and East Antrim.

The dashboard shows 286 people had died in the area by March 23 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 3,285 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid and East Antrim.