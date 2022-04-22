43 further coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim increased by 43 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 47,327 cases had been confirmed in Mid and East Antrim when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 22 (Friday), up from 47,284 on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid and East Antrim, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,940 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,167.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 3.8 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 16.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid and East Antrim.

The dashboard shows 293 people had died in the area by April 22 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,405 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid and East Antrim.