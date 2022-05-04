46 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid and East Antrim

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim increased by 46 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 47,706 cases had been confirmed in Mid and East Antrim when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 4 (Wednesday), up from 47,660 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid and East Antrim, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,212 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,388.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid and East Antrim.

The dashboard shows 294 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 293 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,424 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid and East Antrim.