69 further coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid and East Antrim increased by 69 over the weekend, official figures show.
A total of 47,833 cases had been confirmed in Mid and East Antrim when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 9 (Monday), up from 47,764 on Friday.
The cumulative rate of infection in Mid and East Antrim, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,303 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,466.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mid and East Antrim.
The dashboard shows 294 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.
It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.
They were among 3,429 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid and East Antrim.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.