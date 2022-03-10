Departure of interim chief executive confirmed by Mid and East Antrim Council

Mr Parkinson was absent from his first full meeting of the local authority on Monday meeting at The Braid in Ballymena.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, told elected members that apologies had been received from the interim chief executive as well as operations director Philip Thompson who had been acting chief executive before his appointment.

The Mayor said that he “wished them both a speedy recovery”.

The Braid, Ballymena

Proceedings were overseen by the authority’s senior management team.

A spokesperson for the local government authority said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council can confirm that the interim chief executive, Mark Parkinson, terminated his contract due to health issues.

“Council extends its best wishes to him and is grateful for his concerted efforts since taking up the post.

“Our senior management team will continue to oversee council business and the director of development will be the lead person for operational matters for the next two weeks.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr Parkinson held the position of deputy chief executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

A native of Swansea, Mr Parkinson officially took up the post at Mid and East Antrim on February 21.

Previously, he was deputy chief executive at Shepway District Council from 2010 to 2012, and served as deputy chief executive at Exeter City Council, from 2013 to 2018.