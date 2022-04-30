‘Exceptional individual’ wanted to lead Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Appointment will be made on a contract basis with the role to be based in Ballymena.

The salary has been listed at between £107,255 and £116,221 per annum.

The closing date for applications is May 10 with interviews to be held in June.

The Braid, Ballymena.

Commenting on the post, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “We are looking for an exceptional individual who cares about the communities we serve and the staff under our care.

“That person needs to be highly motivated, skilled in leadership and bring to the position a dynamic flair so that Mid and East Antrim can continue to deliver the programmes, initiatives and services that have made it an award-winning council.”

Chief executive Anne Donaghy has been absent from the post since September.

The Local Government Staff Commission has offered assistance to Mid and East Antrom Borough Council to provide independent assistance for the recruitment of an interim chief executive and HR processes.

The council approved a preliminary investigation panel made up of five elected members, an investigation and disciplinary committee also comprised of five members and a five-strong appeals committee after 22 votes in favour and 15 against proposed by Knockagh Alliance Alderman Noel Williams and seconded by Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly at a meeting behind closed doors in February.

Previous interim chief executive Mark Parkinson was appointed on February 21 but left the position after less than a fortnight. Previously, he held the position of deputy chief executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.