Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bombay Spice (Lisnaskea) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 High Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

And Greenisland Chippy, a takeaway at 9 Glassillan Court, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of four on August 15.