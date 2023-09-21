Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bombay Spice (Lisnaskea) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 High Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.
And Greenisland Chippy, a takeaway at 9 Glassillan Court, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of four on August 15.