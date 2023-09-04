Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Camerons, at 23-29 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 18.
And The Fern Room Restaurant, at 78a Church Street, Ballymena, Antrim was given a score of four on July 28.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 170 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.