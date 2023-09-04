Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Camerons, at 23-29 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 18.

And The Fern Room Restaurant, at 78a Church Street, Ballymena, Antrim was given a score of four on July 28.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 170 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.