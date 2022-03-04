Food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:03 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kitchen 16 at 16 Church Street, Carmacmoin, Ahoghill, Antrim; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Mauds Ice Cream at 79 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on February 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Clough G.R.S.C. at 2 Springmount Road, Cloghgaldanagh, Clough, Antrim; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Chekkers Wine Bar at 27-31 Lower Cross Street, Larne, Antrim; rated on February 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Double Happiness at 65 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on January 18