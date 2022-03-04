Food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kitchen 16 at 16 Church Street, Carmacmoin, Ahoghill, Antrim; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Mauds Ice Cream at 79 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on February 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Clough G.R.S.C. at 2 Springmount Road, Cloghgaldanagh, Clough, Antrim; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Chekkers Wine Bar at 27-31 Lower Cross Street, Larne, Antrim; rated on February 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Double Happiness at 65 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on January 18