Food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Khayber Restaurant at Unit 4 Galgorm Court Raphael Way, Galgorm, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Broughshane & District Community Association at 23 Knockan Road, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim; rated on May 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The China Garden at Crebilly Road, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 26
• Rated 4: Gangnam at 208 Old Glenarm Road, Blackcave South, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 13