Food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Khayber Restaurant at Unit 4 Galgorm Court Raphael Way, Galgorm, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Broughshane & District Community Association at 23 Knockan Road, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim; rated on May 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The China Garden at Crebilly Road, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 26