Food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Mini Ville Play at 22 Marshallstown Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on October 20

    • Rated 5: Restaurant Sorrento at 1 Fairhill Lane, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on October 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Larne Youth at 36 Portland Road, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim; rated on October 16

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Maddies Chippy at 8 Hawthorn Grove, Middle Division (Main Portion), Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on September 20