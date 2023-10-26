Food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mini Ville Play at 22 Marshallstown Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Restaurant Sorrento at 1 Fairhill Lane, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on October 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Larne Youth at 36 Portland Road, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim; rated on October 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: