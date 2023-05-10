Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Honeybees Playtown at 5 Springwell Street, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Glensway Tavern at 67 Glenravel Road, Ballymena; rated on April 27

• Rated 4: Jacq's Bar at 41 North Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 4

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Corner Bakery at 34-36 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Simply Pizza at 71 Irish Quarter West, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Big Ying at 200 Larne Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 18