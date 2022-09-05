Food hygiene ratings handed to six Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Blend & Brew at 38a Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: BALLYMENA FOODBANK/DREAM CAFE at 1 Faith Avenue, Ballylesson, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on August 17
• Rated 4: Berkeley’s at Carrickfergus; rated on July 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Greenisland Golf Club - Bar at 156 Upper Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cod House and Pecker Chicken Bar at 4b Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Milestone Chippy at 26 Middle Road, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on August 17