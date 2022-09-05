Food hygiene ratings handed to six Mid and East Antrim establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Blend & Brew at 38a Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: BALLYMENA FOODBANK/DREAM CAFE at 1 Faith Avenue, Ballylesson, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on August 17

• Rated 4: Berkeley’s at Carrickfergus; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Greenisland Golf Club - Bar at 156 Upper Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 21

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cod House and Pecker Chicken Bar at 4b Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on August 18