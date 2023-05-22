Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
Larne Football Club (Agnew Lounge), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Inver Park Stadium 5 Inver Road, Larne was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 14.
And Turkish Kebab and Pizzeria, a takeaway at 33 Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was given a score of three on April 14.