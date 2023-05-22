Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Larne Football Club (Agnew Lounge), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Inver Park Stadium 5 Inver Road, Larne was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 14.

And Turkish Kebab and Pizzeria, a takeaway at 33 Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was given a score of three on April 14.