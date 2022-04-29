Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Marco's Pizzeria, at 5 Chester Avenue, White Head, Whitehead, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.
And The Carrie, at 20b Old Green Road, Connor, Kells, Antrim was also given a score of three on March 24.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.