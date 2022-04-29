Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marco's Pizzeria, at 5 Chester Avenue, White Head, Whitehead, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

And The Carrie, at 20b Old Green Road, Connor, Kells, Antrim was also given a score of three on March 24.