Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Stove, at 61 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.
And Blessing's Coffee House, at 84 Main Street, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim was given a score of four on April 22.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.