Loading...

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:18 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The Stove, at 61 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.

And Blessing's Coffee House, at 84 Main Street, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim was given a score of four on April 22.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.