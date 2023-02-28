Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid and East Antrim takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
KFC Ballymena, at 46 Larne Road Link, Ballymena, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Jade House Take Away, at 3 Agnew Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was given a score of three on January 23.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 90 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.