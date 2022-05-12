Former Larne hotel demolished to facilitate new over-55s social housing project

Sixteen apartments for the over-55 age group will replace the former Curran Court Hotel building at Curran Road.

The building, which had been derelict, was on the market for £275,000 in 2016. A new Curran Court Hotel has been in business at Redlands Road in Larne since 2008.

The Connswater Homes Housing Association scheme will feature two-bedroom apartments, including two for wheelchair users, and car parking.

Graeme Skelly, associate director (Doherty Architects); Ryan Carson, health and safety director (Connolly & Fee); Nadine McMahon, head of development (Connswater) and Darren Haveron, development officer (Connswater) at the Curran Road site in Larne.

The new homes will be located in a 3.5 storey block. It is scheduled for completion next summer.

Connswater purchased the derelict hotel site in August 2018. This was followed by a community consultation before planning permission was approved in August 2021.

Connswater Homes has said previously that the Housing Executive waiting list has identified a need for over 55s accommodation.

The housing association has also indicated the development would be an “enhancement of the redundant Curran Court Hotel site and provision of much-needed homes for those families and individuals in housing stress”.

The Housing Executive said last year that the housing waiting list in Mid and East Antrim has 1,852 applicants in housing stress with single, older person and small family households comprising 87.5 per cent of need.

During 2020/21, homes were allocated to 514 applicants on the waiting list. The Housing Executive funded 70 supported housing accommodation schemes. Fourteen Housing Executive homes were sold to sitting tenants.

A Housing Executive report to Mid and East Antrim Council suggests that more than 1,000 social housing properties are required in the borough during the next five years. However, just 449 are planned by 2024.

A Connswater Homes spokesperson also stated previously: “Connswater Homes is committed to providing high quality homes in areas of identified need.

“One of our core objectives is to enhance communities and ensure suitable tenancies.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter