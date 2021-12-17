Glenarm Visitor Centre relocating to seafront site

Glenarm Visitor Centre.

It is to relocate in the New Year from a premises owned by Glenarm Building Preservation Trust which is also home to Steenson’s Jeweller’s which is expanding on site.

A report to councillors says that the proposed new seafront facility for visitor information will “enhance the current offer to boats in Glenarm Marina and other visitors”.

Glenarm Visitor Centre is operated by Glenarm Tourism. The cost of the move is estimated at £1,000 for 12 months including rates and utilities from January.

Acting Chief Executive Philip Thompson told a meeting of Mid and East Antrim’s Policy and Resources Committee at a meeting on Monday evening that the new location would give an opportunity to provide visiting sailors with tourist information.

Mid and East Antrim’s marinas and harbours brought in an income of £610,000 during the last financial year despite restrictions due to the Covid pandemic through berthing fees from residents and visitors and other charges including electricity and laundry facilities. Glenarm Marina earned £54,076.