Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Middletown Coffee at 60-64 Mill Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Art House Tea Emporium at 2 Castle Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Creative Gardens Galgorm Castle at 200 Galgorm Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Emily's Playroom at Ledcom Industrial Estate 100 Bank Road, Larne; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Glass House Bistro at 11a Antrim Street, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Harbour Lights Cafe at 11 Harbour Road, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Subway at 68&70 Main Street, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: The Lunchbox at 32-34 Pound Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Ballymena Golf Club at 128 Raceview Road, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim; rated on June 6

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Main Street Pizzeria at 19 Main Street, Kells, Kells, Antrim; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Golden Bamboo Take-Away at 51-53 Larne Street, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 8