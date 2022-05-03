Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Upper Crust at 40 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Honeybees Playtown at 5 Springwell Street, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Mizos at 18a High Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Caf� & Bake at 36 Larne Road Link, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bt & P.o Sports Social Club at 7 Church Street Arcade, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Carrick Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club at 4 Shaftesbury Drive, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Frew's Chippy at 8 The Diamond, Killane, Ahoghill, Antrim; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Greggs at 44 Belfast Road, Lealies, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 20