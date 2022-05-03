Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Mid and East Antrim establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Upper Crust at 40 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Honeybees Playtown at 5 Springwell Street, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Mizos at 18a High Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Caf� & Bake at 36 Larne Road Link, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bt & P.o Sports Social Club at 7 Church Street Arcade, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Carrick Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club at 4 Shaftesbury Drive, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on April 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Frew's Chippy at 8 The Diamond, Killane, Ahoghill, Antrim; rated on April 27