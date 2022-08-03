Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Roosters at 87 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: The Craftea Room at 109 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Marine Takeaway & Marine Cafe at 9-13 Marine Road, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Glensway Tavern at 67 Glenravel Road, Ballymena; rated on July 26

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: