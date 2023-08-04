Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chocoa at 17-21 Bryan Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Dale Farm Dairies Ltd ( Staff Canteen ) at 28 Pennybridge Ind Estate, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Rodger'S Quay, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 25

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Wok In at 27a Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Pappas kitchen at 8 Antrim Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 27