Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Chocoa at 17-21 Bryan Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: Dale Farm Dairies Ltd ( Staff Canteen ) at 28 Pennybridge Ind Estate, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: McDonald's at Rodger'S Quay, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 25
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Wok In at 27a Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Pappas kitchen at 8 Antrim Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 27