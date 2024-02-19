Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Mid and East Antrim establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caffe Tosca at 62 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Carrie at 20b Old Green Road, Connor, Kells, Antrim; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Ownies Bar and Bistro at 17 Joymount, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on February 1

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Friary at Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on February 6