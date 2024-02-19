Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Tosca at 62 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Carrie at 20b Old Green Road, Connor, Kells, Antrim; rated on February 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ownies Bar and Bistro at 17 Joymount, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on February 1
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Friary at Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Deutsch doner kebab at 3 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on February 1