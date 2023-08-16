Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Juliano's at 26-28 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Gwen's Cafe at 119-121 Church Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Ringside Cafe at 1 Woodside Park, Broughshane Upper, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Halfway House at 143 Carnlough Road, Aghafatten, Broughshane, Antrim; rated on August 8