Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Streat Coffee at 41 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on September 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Larne Football Social Club at 4 Station Road, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on September 26

    • Rated 5: Carrickfergus Sailing Club - Bar at Rodgers Quay, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on September 22

    • Rated 5: Greenisland War Memorial Sports & Social Club - Bar at 63 Upper Road, Antrim; rated on September 18