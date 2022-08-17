Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Mid and East Antrim establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nobel Cafe at 102-104 Church Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: AES Canteen at Larne Road, Kilroot, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: Season Coffee Shop at 22 Marshallstown Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Carrickfergus Golf Club - Bar at 35 North Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on August 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Victoria Hot Spot at 3 Victoria Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on August 15