Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at 15 Larne Road Link, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: The Dairy at 5 Waterfall Road, Ballyryland, Larne, Antrim; rated on September 7
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sizzlers at 12 Main Street, Kells, Kells, Antrim; rated on August 8